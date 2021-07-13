San Diego Habitat for Humanity homes in National City being made available for purchase

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) -- Some affordable homes are being made available in the South Bay for purchase as part of a San Diego Habitat for Humanity initiative.

Six homes in National City, located at Harding Ave. and W. 18th St., will be up for sale for qualified applicants, according to San Diego Habitat for Humanity officials.

Officials said: “Applicants who are selected will be invited to partner with Habitat to help build and buy their own home, which will be sold at an affordable price that will not be greater than 30% of the buyer’s household income.”

The 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath homes are attached row townhomes with garages, with sizes ranging between 1,100-1,300 square feet.

Those interested in applying will have to attend a required virtual orientation between July 19-25. The orientation will go over full requirements and the process of applying to purchase a home.

More information can be found at https://www.sandiegohabitat.org/what-we-do/homeownership/orientation

According to Habitat for Humanity officials, qualified applicants will have to:

have a demonstrated need for improved housing

be willing to partner with Habitat to build your own home

be able to pay an affordable mortgage

currently reside in San Diego County

The income guidelines are: