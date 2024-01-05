San Diego Gulls, Sockers games postponed due to water main break at Pechanga Arena

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A water main break at Pechanga Arena has led to the postponement of three games scheduled for this weekend, as confirmed by the sports arena.

Both the Friday and Saturday games between the Bakersfield Condors and the San Diego Gulls will be rescheduled, according to a press release from the Gulls.

The Sunday game between the San Diego Sockers and the Texas Outlaws will also be postponed, said Mark Shults, the director of security at Pechanga Arena.

"The burst water main has significantly affected the event level of the arena," the release said. The Gulls will be providing rescheduling and ticketing information in the coming days.

