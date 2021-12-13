San Diego groups weigh in on Newsom's gun law proposal

MISSION BAY, Calif. (KGTV) — Governor Gavin Newsom is taking aim at gun manufacturers and sellers of assault weapons or ghost guns with a law that would allow private citizens to sue them for at least $10,000 per violation.

It's in response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to uphold the Texas law that enables private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone who assists a woman in getting an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.

Michael Schwartz is the Executive Director of the San Diego County Gun Owners PAC.

He describes the organization as supporting the rights of sane, trained, and law-abiding gun owners to keep and bear arms.

"It's important to remember close to 3 million times per year someone uses a firearm to stop a crime," said Shwartz. "With what he’s [Newsom] trying to do, there really isn’t a path towards victory."

Newsom said in the statement, if states can now shield their laws from review by the federal courts then California should use that authority to protect people's lives.

But Schwartz disagrees, mainly because he said manufacturers are already protected against the misuse of firearms.

"He’s attempting to make it more difficult or near impossible for someone who’s law-abiding to use a firearm in order to stop a handful of criminals," Schwartz said.

Carol Landale is the Executive Director of San Diegans for Gun Violence prevention.

"We’re definitely not against people owning guns… just a matter of keeping them safe," Landale said.

Landale sayid the group appreciates the Governor addressing the problem, but they're waiting for more information about the proposed legislation to comment on it.

Still, She says California has some of the strongest gun safety laws, like San Diego's new law banning ghost guns.

“We also believe having an assaults weapon ban will save lives. The same thing with high capacity magazines," Landale said.

Newsom said he plans to work with the legislature and the attorney general to draft the bill.