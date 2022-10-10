San Diego foundation gives back on World Homeless Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It was an all-hands-on-deck mission as the Lucky Duck Foundation and empowerment plan worked to kickstart their winter distribution to our homeless community

“These are people. They need our help," said Bruce Higgins, a volunteer.

Volunteers like Higgins were filling the cars of non-profits and community organizations that serve our growing homeless community with resources that offer a helping hand.

The foundation’s goal is to get people off the streets.

“In the meantime, the least we could do is distribute these winter coats to at least prove some warmth and protection," said Drew Moser, Lucky Duck Foundation.

It partnered with Detroit-based Empowerment Plan to make sure that homeless people are prepared for the winter months.

“We are distributing 1,000 coats across 10 cities in recognition of world homeless day in our 10th year of impact," said Erika George.

The coats aren’t your average winter coats, as Erika George with the non-profit explained.

"Once you open it— you’ll find what we call a footbag, which comes down and the whole thing velcro’s back together,” said George.

Bruce said he will be walking away knowing he’s made a difference.

