San Diego Food Bank's diaper program provides help for those in need

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As a mom to three children, Lorenza Gonzales said distribution events are a lifesaver.

Not only has it been a challenge to feed her family, but she also said it has been difficult to keep up with diapers for her two kids, both under the age of 2.

"I don’t buy [the diapers] because I like to come here and pick it up,” Gonzales said.

She said the diaper drive makes it a little easier for her to manage her budget.

"I can buy food or clothes and something that they [children] need,” Gonzales said.

Many families are in this type of situation, according to the San Diego Food Bank.

CEO Casey Castillo says that last year, they gave away $9 million worth of diapers to low-income families in San Diego.

State funds were able to pay for this program.

"It allows us to provide food for those families and diapers for those who need it. So dollars can go to paying rent, for housing, paying utilities, medical bills, or car payments so they can continue to work,” Castillo said.

But, as the state continues to deal with its budget, it has a nearly $47 billion deficit. Organizers were worried programs like this would lose funding, so they’ve put together diaper drives across the county.

ABC 10News visited a site in Oceanside where Assemblywoman Laurie Davies worked to get diaper donations from shoppers.

"It fills you up again, showing there are great people out there who care. Sometimes people don’t feel that way. But, we all come together when we need a helping hand,” Davies said.

The San Diego Food Bank says it’s secured partial state funding to continue this diaper program, and it hopes people will continue to donate so it can help more families in need.