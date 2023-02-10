San Diego flower shop busy preparing Valentine's Day orders

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Valentine’s Day many will receive flowers. However, there are several things that need to happen before the arrangement makes it to your door step.

Whole Sales Flower and Supply invited ABC10News to spend Friday morning with them to see just how busy the last minute Valentine’s rush gets.

From delivery trucks coming throughout the day, dropping off bundles of different types of flowers. Some coming from Mexico to Northern California, or as far as South America or Thailand.

Staff members prepare the flowers, getting them ready for the whole sale side where florists and other customers go through the assortment.

Sue Reamer and her granddaughter Nayah noticed instantly how much busier the shop was, and of course all of the pink and red sprinkled throughout the store.

”I come here often and today it's full of everything and what I really noticed are the hearts," said Reamer. And the flowers together and I think that's what she wants to get her parents.”

And that’s why Cristian Ferretti says flowers are always a top choice for Valentine’s Day. His family owns and runs Whole Sales Flower and Supply.

“Flowers are just one of the nicest things you can give to somebody and get. It's something that smells good. It's something that looks pretty and it just symbolizes a lot of good vibes,” said Ferretti.

What would Valentine’s Day be without flowers? But, did you know many local florists have already stopped taking preorders because they’re already so busy? What we learned this morning on @10News … Don’t wait last minute. pic.twitter.com/iRHJcz2vof — Marie Coronel (@10NewsCoronel) February 10, 2023

And good vibes is exactly what Emilio De Leon was looking for. He’s become a pro at getting flowers especially because February is a trifecta for him.

De Leon says, “February is an expensive month for me.”

It’s his wife Julie’s birthday, their wedding anniversary, and of course Valentine’s Day.

De Leon says he does it “Because she loves it. Loves it. Especially orchids and roses.”

And while there are still a few days left before Valentine’s Day, chances are you may be out of luck when it comes to preordering arrangement, as most places have already stopped taking orders which means you may need to get creative.