Temporary lodging expires for some Jan. 22 flooding victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)-Some of the January flood victims staying in hotels paid for by San Diego County will have to find a new place to live.

A county spokesman says roughly 100 households failed to provide proof of residency, flood damage, or FEMA IDs. The county gave them time to provide the paperwork, but some refused. The deadline was today.

Michael Rios is still in the program and currently lives at the Comfort Inn in Chula Vista.

The severe flooding destroyed his apartment, car and belongings. He has slept on a cot at a shelter, on a friend's couch and in various motels.

He was napping the morning of Jan. 22 and woke up when his dog wouldn't stop barking.

"By the time I woke up, I realized she was barking a little too much, and it's not normal; the water was waist deep," Rios said.

Rios and roughly 800 households are still getting help through San Diego County's motel voucher program, but it's set to expire on May 11.

"We're going to be either on the streets or sleeping in our cars," Rios said.

The program also provides $119 a week for Uber Eats.

"So many taxes and delivery fees, it goes so quick," Rios said.

Rios says he had renters insurance, but he was denied coverage. Flood victims have until Friday to apply for help from FEMA.

Rios is waiting to hear from FEMA and the Small Business Administration.

While his fate remains uncertain, he's busy donating his time to help other flood victims.

His apartment won't be ready for another six to eight months.

"Renters like me, the county needs to know they need to push the landlords than to start working on these places a lot quicker," said Rios.

Flood victims can apply for help online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.