Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego flight instructor, student killed in AZ plane crash

A flight instructor and student were killed in a plane crash in Arizona.
evans.jpg
Posted at 8:39 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 23:39:46-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two of the three victims killed in a small plane crash in Arizona have ties to San Diego.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a single-engine Piper PA-28 went down after departing an airport in Williams, Arizona Tuesday afternoon.

One of the victims, 44-year-old Christopher Evans, was from La Mesa and a flight instructor at San Diego Flight Training International.

"I actually signed him up as a flight student many years ago. He was very studious, very committed," said Philip Thalheimer, President of San Diego Flight Training International.

Thalheimer said flight school was a career change for Evans, who ultimately wanted to become a commercial pilot.

"He was well on his way to do that. He would have been very successful," Thalheimer said.

Thalheimer said Evans had only been a flight instructor for a few months when the crash happened.

The second victim, 31-year-old Hyemoon Kim, was piloting the aircraft. Kim was also a student at the flight school.

Thalheimer said Kim was a huge Padres fan.

"I would hear stories of him going to Petco Park and dancing in the stands. He was really a great guy," Thalheimer said.

Authorities identified the third victim as 51-year-old Dakota Almazan from Las Vegas.

Thalheimer said the men's deaths are a blow to the aviation community, which is small and close-knit.

"We miss them. They were really, really important to the school, and they will be missed," Thalheimer said.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate

Click Here To Donate