San Diego firefighters put out vehicle fire on Heritage Road

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Firefighters battled a vehicle fire in an industrial area of San Diego Sunday.

Units were dispatched around 7:55 a.m. Sunday to 945 Heritage Road, less than a block from San Diego Auto Wrecking, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.

A total of 33 personnel were assigned to the fire, including five engines, one truck and one medic, officials said.

No injuries or evacuations were immediately reported.

Personnel from the city of Chula Vista assisted in the effort.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

