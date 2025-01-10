San Diego firefighters join fight against devastating flames in Los Angeles

Firefighters from San Diego, Poway, Chula Vista, Carlsbad, and National City have mobilized to assist in the fight against devastating wildfires raging in Los Angeles.

ABC 10News spoke with San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Craig Newell about his department's efforts on the ground.

"We have teams that are up there for information and expertise, doing the GIS mapping, doing the organization," he said.

Newell says the San Diego strike team will assist with various tasks: from fighting active flames to caring for the injured.

“It’s a horrific feeling that we go, we try our best, but you’re standing up against Mother Nature…against a hurricane that’s on fire,” he said. “There isn’t enough water. There aren’t enough people.”

San Diego crews bring advanced technology to the fight. Chief Newell showcased a mobile command post equipped with satellite internet, capable of providing hotspot connectivity for up to 100 devices.

“In these fires, one of the dangers is not being able to communicate with each other, not being able to know what the folks next to you need,” he explained.

These tools are especially vital in areas where power and communication infrastructure are down.

San Diego’s strike teams are expected to remain in Los Angeles for two to three weeks, working long hours to contain the fires and protect lives and property.

“We want everyone to be able to get this taken care of, get it put out. But then come home to their families, regroup, and get ready to go do it again.”

