San Diego firefighters hospitalized while responding to Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— Three members of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Urban Search and Rescue California Task Force 8 are in the hospital in Louisiana after getting into a crash while responding to Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Hurricane Helene tore through the Southeast, leaving behind unimaginable death and destruction from Florida to North Carolina. Monday, President Biden addressed the tragedy and the firefighters severely injured in a crash on their way to help.

"They were in a terrible car accident in Louisiana. We pray for their full recovery, but it was a bad accident," said the president.

The accident happened just before three am Sunday in a remote area near the Texas Louisiana Border. Three San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crew members were seriously injured. They include a battalion chief and two captains. They were in a Ford 350 that was involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler. It's unclear what caused the crash. The victims were airlifted to Louisiana State University in Shreveport.

Back in San Diego, the non-profit Firefighter Aid is ready to help.

"It's hard on the department. The firefighters are very close. Their department is very close. They are with each other everyday and have each other's back, so when one bad thing happens to somebody, they feel it throughout," said Sara Berns, Executive Director of Firefighter Aid.

ABC 10News was there Friday evening when members of California Task Force 8 loaded up into eighteen vehicles and headed east for North Carolina. The type III Water Rescue team includes thirty-two firefighters from San Diego's Fire Rescue and firefighters from departments across the county.

Batallion Chief Aide Barbat talked about their past experience right before they left Friday evening.

"The team has deployed to many hurricanes. Katrina was probably the biggest even after that multiple hurricanes," said Chief Barbat.

The task force has helped with search and rescue efforts during disasters as far back as Sept. 11. This is the first time members have been involved in a serious accident. The department has not released their names.