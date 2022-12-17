San Diego firefighters feed hundreds of families for the holidays

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Local firefighters are helping those with food insecurity this holiday season. They gave holiday meals to hundreds of families across the county on Saturday.

Firefighters worked all night and still volunteered to give out food.

“We just wanted to be able to give a little extra," said Mike Camberos with the San Diego Fire Department. "All of us signed up to be firefighters to serve the community.”

They handed out turkeys, stuffing, potatoes, green beans, and more to 300 families in San Ysidro, City Heights, and Logan Heights.

“I'm really thankful for it," said Lilian Mendoza, a San Ysidro resident. "Not a lot of people get that. And I'm glad we have what we have now.”

“We get to get food, and I get to see the Padres,” said Maria Fernanda, an 8-year-old San Ysidro resident.

The Swinging Friar was there bringing holiday cheer to those who stopped by, but those volunteering also got something out of it.

“I grew up in Scotland, and my mom and dad had me really young, so we didn’t have a lot growing up," said Aimee Cuthbertson, a cadet with San Diego Fire. "So I like to spread the love.”

It’s all organized by a group of local firefighters called 'Bomberos de San Diego.' They’ve planned this annual giveaway for the last 30 years.

“Working for this organization helped us go above and beyond,” Camberos said.

Throughout the year, the group gives out thousands of dollars in scholarships and donates equipment to fire stations in Mexico. It shows the younger generations that community service can surpass borders and work hours.

“I feel a big sense of pride, and I'm grateful that I'm in a position where I can help the community,” Cuthbertson said.

