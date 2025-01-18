San Diego firefighter uses new fire retardant to combat wildfire risks

SAN DIEGO - In an effort to combat the increasing risk of wildfires, firefighters in San Diego are employing a new tool to protect neighborhoods from fire danger: a citrus-based fire retardant known as Citrotech, produced by Mighty Fire Breaker.

Residents in areas like San Carlos welcomed the firefighters’ proactive approach as they observed the spraying of the solution on dry brush near a local watershed. Anita Martinez, a resident of the neighborhood, expressed relief at witnessing the efforts, stating, “To have them actually doing something like this and being proactive makes me very happy especially living right here."

The Citrotech solution acts as a fire retardant, capable of withstanding extreme heat. A representative from Mighty Fire Breaker described its effectiveness, saying, “You can blow a blow torch on it like a Christmas tree and it won’t sustain combustion and it doesn’t cast embers because we know embers is what spread fires in all directions.”

This initiative is part of a grant program that allowed the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department to purchase $360,000 worth of equipment and fire retardant solution. Through this program they’ve been working on specific neighborhoods at higher risk of wildfires, including areas with homeless encampments and evacuation corridors.

Jeff Bowman, a former fire chief with the San Diego Fire Department (SDFD) and a vocal advocate for using Mighty Fire Breaker, highlighted its environmental safety. He noted, the EPA has determined it’s environmentally friendly and safe to use around kids and pets. Bowman's commitment to fire prevention emphasizes the need for a reliable defense to protect both property and communities.

As the threat of wildfires remains a pressing concern, he argued for more innovative strategies, stating, “If you do nothing, you know what the outcome is. Until we have a fire on a home that we’ve treated, we won’t know that. But I know from many tests it won’t burn to any wood or vegetative area.”

San Diego Fire is looking to expand its fire prevention efforts even further in the future, underscoring the necessity of taking action in the face of an evolving wildfire landscape.

