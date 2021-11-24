San Diego Fire-Rescue Dept. starts Toys for Tots drive across city

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department on Wednesday kicked off its annual push to bring joy to children San Diego.

For local families, toys are part of the long lists kids write out for Santa Claus, but getting that toy under the Christmas tree may be difficult for many this holiday season.

That’s where the Toys for Tots program, put together by the Marine Corps, steps in. The Toys for Tots program has been around for 74 years and has collected and distributed toys, books, and other gifts to those who may need that extra holiday cheer.

“It makes me feel great because sometimes people need a little hand. And to be able to help them out anyway we can, whether that be responding to a 911 call or giving them toys for the holiday season … whatever it takes is what we're going to do here in the City of San Diego,” said SDFD firefighter Ryan De Rosa.

Boxes will be setup at fire stations and some lifeguard stations all over San Diego.

Last year, more than 71,000 toys were given out supporting more than 47,000 kids in San Diego.

If you are interested in donating, you have to drop off your toy by Dec. 17; anything after that may be too late.

Marine GySgt. Gavin Lewis said, “That toy isn't going to make it out this year because that toy still has to make it to the organizations. It has to make it to the families. It still has to get wrapped. It has to be put under the tree all in time for the holiday season."

Find out more about the San Diego County Toys for Tots campaign, including how to donate, by clicking here.