San Diego Fire-Rescue crews respond to fire at strip mall on Euclid Avenue

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A fire destroyed at least one business at a strip mall in San Diego’s Webster area on Wednesday, but no injuries were reported.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were called to the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue just after 4 a.m. after a report of flames coming from a business.

Crews arrived as the fire engulfed the Big-Cuts Barber Salon and began spreading to a next-door business.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire, but it appeared to have completely destroyed the barbershop and caused damage to at least one other establishment.

While the investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing, fire officials at the scene believe the fire may have started in a dumpster behind one of the businesses.

ABC 10News learned Euclid Avenue, between Federal Boulevard and Elm Street, was shut down due to the emergency response.