San Diego Fire Department responds to 3-alarm commercial fire in Gaslamp

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in the Gaslamp on Friday night.

SDFD is working a Structure Fire - Comm / Apt at 939 04TH AVE. The call was received on 07/26/2024 at 07:27:41 PM and unit(s) arrived at 07:31:53 PM. Updates at: https://t.co/Zaf3wKVsgq #FS24132848 — SDFD Newsworthy Incidents (@SDFD_Incidents) July 27, 2024

Firefighters received the call at 7:27 p.m. on the 900 block of 4th Avenue, near the San Diego Convention Center, where Comic-Con is currently taking place.

A spokesperson with SDFD confirmed the fire was coming from the same building as the Rei Do Gado Brazilian Steakhouse.

According to San Diego Police Department Capt. Adam Sharki, Broadway between 4th and 6th Avenue was closed in an effort to battle the blaze.

According to an SDPD watch commander, people were also evacuated from the building. The watch commander also said a person called, saying the fire possibly started from an AC unit at the top of the building.

According to SDFD, a total of 166 crews were assigned to assist with the fire. No injuries were reported, San Diego Police said.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.