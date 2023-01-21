San Diego family searches for temporary housing after palm tree falls on roof

SAN DIEGO — Bryan Agorrilla says his childhood house is the only place he has ever called "home."

He and his family are devastated to see the caution tape surrounding their home in Southcrest, where a palm tree fell on the roof, trapping nine people inside.

"My grandparents put in so much effort and time and money to try and keep this house and it's what our family grew up in," said Agorrilla.

He says the family woke up to a loud "bam" around 4:00 am on Monday morning, as wind and rain swept across San Diego.

"It was just shocking," said Agorrilla.

The Red Cross helped put the family in an Airbnb until January 24, but they do not have anywhere to go after that.

The home is the first home Agorrilla's grandparents purchased when they came to America.

Agorrilla says repairs will likely take months.

"San Diego is already an expensive place to live and just having to find a place to relocate suddenly, it's not something that can be done overnight," said Agorrilla.

Insurance is expected to cover structural damage, but none of the damage inside of the home, like furniture.

Agorrilla is asking the community for help through a GoFundMe campaign to cover the costs of temporary housing and repairs.