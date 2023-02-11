San Diego family donates to sober living home after brother overdoses on fentanyl

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two sisters in San Diego are mourning the loss of their little brother, who overdosed on fentanyl and died at the age of 21.

"He was definitely the kindest person that I know," said Tareyn Ryan.

Logan Ryan struggled for years with substance abuse and addiction, but his family says during the last year of his life, Logan was trying to get clean.

"I was shocked, like I did not see that coming, especially after the holidays," said Jessica Nicolls, Logan's other sister, recounting the moment she learned her brother overdosed.

Nicolls said she is grateful for the time Logan had during the year that he was sober and attributes that time to a program in North County.

According to the website, the First Step House in Carlsbad's "mission and purpose is to help indigent and all alcoholic men make a new beginning in sobriety."

The program is completely funded from donations and several grants.

Logan's family has organized a fundraiser in his name, donating all of the money raised to the First Step House.

"It was so important to him and had helped him so much that it was something that we could continue his legacy," said Nicholls.

Ivar Leetman is a volunteer with the First Step House and has been sober for more than 20 years.

Leetman says the men in the house are "regular guys."

"They're fathers, they're sons, they're brothers," said Leetman.

Logan's sisters encourage anyone to keep Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, with them at all times.

Anyone can pickup Narcan for free at any of the San Diego County Sheriff's stations.