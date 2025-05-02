San Diego families prepare for summer with camp options and alternatives

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the end of the school year approaches, parents in San Diego are starting to look for ways to keep their children engaged during the summer break.

Claire Strong, a spokesperson for San Diego Family Magazine, emphasizes that parents considering summer camps should first assess their needs.

Strong suggests parents begin by reviewing available resources. The San Diego Family Magazine compiles an annual list of summer camps categorized by interests, ranging from performing arts to sports. The next step involves determining what kind of camp best fits a family’s situation.

“What fits in with your child, what fits in with you? For example, if you need childcare because you're at work ... a half-day camp wouldn't be sufficient,” explains Strong.

The financial aspect is also a critical consideration, as the American Camp Association reports that the average cost of summer camp ranges from $73 to $87 per day, with sleep-away camps costing approximately $150 to $173 per day.

To analyze local camp prices, ABC 10News provided a comparison of several options. A theatre camp costs $350 per week (or $70 per day), a drawing school charges $200 per week (or $40 per day), and the YMCA day camp comes in at $300 per week (or $60 per day). Altogether, attending camp for three weeks could cost families around $850.

“Really encourage parents out there to always look at financial assistance because a lot of these camps do have some financial assistance available,” Strong advises. “For example, if you have more than one child attending a camp, you can often get a sibling discount.”

If summer camp is not feasible for families, Strong recommends other activities available throughout San Diego.

“Take advantage of the abundance of other things San Diego has to offer, like the parks. We have so many beautiful parks available here that are free of charge. Libraries are another great way to kill an hour or two,” she adds.

As families prepare for the summer, these tips may help ease the planning process, making for an enjoyable break for children and parents alike.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.