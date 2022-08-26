San Diego families gifted free backpacks, tablets, haircuts before school year

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - More than 150 families received free back-to-school support at an event in San Diego Thursday. The event was hosted and funded by the Equity Construction Council, along with multiple construction companies and Gomez Trial Attorneys.

At the event, about 140 tablets, two laptops and 170 backpacks were distributed to families. Plus, free haircuts were offered.

One mother of eight said the help goes along way as she sends her kids back to school.

“It’s pretty much everything on top of the school clothes and obviously with what’s going on with the whole economy, it’s just been a big struggle with anything so this, any lit bit is a big help,” said mom Rosie Montano.