San Diego families could receive $4K checks through county grant program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County families and individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic could be eligible for a $4,000 stimulus check from the county.

Starting May 8, applications are being accepted for the county’s one-time grant program -- Recovery Action Fund for Tomorrow (RAFT), developed by Jewish Family Service -- aimed at helping low-income families/adults/seniors affected by the pandemic.

County officials said more than 2,000 families that meet eligibility can potentially receive $4,000 checks.

To qualify, applicants must earn less than 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level -- which ranges from less than $30,000 a year for a single person, to no more than $60,000 a year for a family of four.

Applicants will be required to provide proof of qualifications; selections will be made at random.

If chosen, those picked will have the money transferred into their bank accounts. The funds will not have to be paid back, the county said.

Those who receive the funds can choose how they want to use the money.

Applications are being accepted until Sunday, May 21.

Click here for application forms: https://www.jfssd.org/our-services/economic-mobility/recovery-action-fund-for-tomorrow/