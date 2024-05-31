San Diego faith leaders gather for prayer event in support of Gaza

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Faith leaders gathered outside Senator Alex Padilla's office in downtown San Diego on Friday for a special prayer event in support of Gaza.

"We are all here standing for love, standing for the preciousness of human life, standing here to call out the dehumanization, the narrative of dehumanization that has been applied to Palestinians for decades," said organizer Rev. Rebecca Littlejohn.

Organizers said nearly 40 clergy and religious leaders from different San Diego faith communities signed and delivered a letter to Senator Padilla.

Part of the letter reads, “We are praying in front of your office today, like we pray each day, for you and leaders like you to use the power granted you by your constituents to stop these immoral atrocities.”

Organized say anyone interested in participating or learning more about future events can follow their social media.

ABC 10News reached out to Senator Padilla's office for comment and had not yet received a response at the time of publication.

