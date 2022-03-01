San Diego experiences ‘long thermometer’ in February

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego experienced the 10th warmest February on record for average high temperature and the 10th coolest February for average low temperatures, what some meteorologists call a "long thermometer."

San Diego recorded the coolest average temperature -- 45.1 degrees -- since February 1949. The coolest average temperature on record in February in San Diego was 41.9 degrees in 1894.

February 2022 in San Diego was also the only month on record -- since 1874 -- to record temperatures in the 90s and in the 30s in the same month. The high of 91 degrees on Feb. 12 is the highest February temperature on record in San Diego.

The average high temperature in February 2022 was 69.6 degrees. The record average high temperature in San Diego was 74.4 degrees set in 2016.

The lowest temperature recorded in San Diego in February 2022 was 38 degrees on Feb. 25.