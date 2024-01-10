San Diego expects $14.3 million tourism boost as convention organizers come to city

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In a boost for local tourism, "Professional Convention Management Association Convening Leaders 2024" unfolded on Tuesday, drawing nearly 5,000 business event planners to the city.

This gathering, often dubbed the "Super Bowl" for corporate event planners, is set to generate millions in tourism not just this week, but in the years ahead.

“They represent everything from hotels, to restaurants, to venues,” said Julie Coker from the San Diego Tourism Authority.

She said 56% of the 5,000 participants are meeting planners. “They’re decision-makers to where they’re going to host their next meeting or convention.”

While the conference is an annual affair, San Diego hasn't hosted it since 2012, making this year's event a valuable opportunity for the city.

“This is an outstanding experience for San Diego because it’s giving meeting planners a chance to experience this convention as their attendees will,” said Coker.

Participating cities set up interactive booths, showcasing their unique offerings to attract consideration as top destinations.

The economic impact for San Diego is substantial, with an estimated $14.3 million injected into the local economy during the conference. The event is also expected to generate 500,000 future hotel room bookings as attendees explore firsthand everything San Diego has to offer, said Coker.