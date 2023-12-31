San Diego emerges as top holiday destination as travelers nationwide fly in

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Travelers from across the country flocked to San Diego for the upcoming holiday, with individuals such as Timothy Meehan from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“The beautiful weather, you really can’t beat it,” Meehan said.

San Diego secured the second spot in a recent study ranking the best cities to celebrate New Year's Eve in the United States, according to WalletHub.

San Diego International Airport reported an influx of around 80,000 travelers on the same day, authorities said.

“We were surprised when we got off the plane how crowded it was,” Pam Enright said. “San Diego was more crowded than any of the airports we’ve been in today,” added Riley Enright, who traveled from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Airport authorities expect that Saturday will be one of the busiest days of the holiday week, before New Year's Eve.

Despite long lines, some travelers said San Diego’s TSA agents made it a positive experience, along with arriving early.

“It was a lot of people but it was easy to come through, no hiccups on the planes,” said Sherlonda Allen, who traveled from Las Vegas.

“We got to the airport a little early, that’s why the kids are playing football outside,” Meehan said.

As they wait for the New Year's Eve countdown on Sunday, travelers shared their excitement about being in San Diego.

“How are you feeling now that you’re in San Diego?”

“Received hungry, fantastic, love San Diego. Without a doubt, love San Diego. We do, we love it,” the Enrights said.