1 found dead, 1 rescued from water at Border Field State Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – One person was rescued and another was found dead Tuesday after a reported incident at Border Field State Park.

A city official told ABC 10News that San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called to the beach off 1500 Monument Road just after 8 a.m. in response to a woman that was stranded on the border fencing that extends into the water.

Emergency crews were able to get the woman off the fence and evaluated her for any possible injuries.

The city official confirmed a second person who had been with the woman was pulled from the water and pronounced dead.

Details on the incident were not immediately released.