San Diego educators join statewide rally to protect federal education funding

Thousands of educators rallied at Roosevelt Middle School in San Diego, joining a statewide effort to protect federal funding for public education that organizers say is threatened by President Trump's proposed cuts.

California receives $16 billion in federal education funding, which amounts to about $2,800 per public school student across the state.

In San Diego County alone, $500 million in federal funding is at stake. This money helps provide crucial services to support low-income families, special needs students and more.

When we first reported on Trump's decision to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education in March, we learned that a majority of public school funding in San Diego is decided at the state level.

San Diego Unified School District said only 6% of its budget is federally funded.

For Lakeside Union, federal funding accounts for 4% of its budget.