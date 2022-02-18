San Diego dog owners could face hefty fines for off-leash dogs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Dog owners could pay a heavy price for letting their dog run around without a leash in public places.

The San Diego Humane Society’s “park patrol” targets people who allow their dogs to run freely in public parks and school fields.

While many owners began taking their dogs off the leash during the pandemic, ABC 10News’ media partner KPBS reported the Humane Society has seen a spike in the number of owners violating the rules over the past year.

The Humane Society told KPBS their officers are issuing about 200 citations per month, with one-third of those in parks in Pacific Beach and Ocean Beach.

Recently, KPBS was there as a park patrol officer cited a dog owner for a violation at a Clairemont park -- a ticket that could cost the owner as much as $300.

