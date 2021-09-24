San Diego DJ alleges woman defamed him after he refused to resume romance

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A San Diego-based DJ and producer is suing a woman who he alleges falsely tweeted that he sexually assaulted her after he spurned her efforts to resume their romantic relationship.

Geoffrey Boss, also known as STUCA and Elestu, brought the defamation complaint Tuesday in Santa Monica Superior Court against Madyson "Mady" Ward. He seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages and a court order directing her to remove any such statements that remain online.

A representative for Ward could not be immediately reached.

Boss and Ward met earlier this year on social media, developed a friendship, got together in person in March, and soon began an amorous relationship, the suit states. Ward never told Boss that she did not wish to be intimate with the plaintiff before, during or after their first such encounter, the suit states.

"In fact, Ward at times initiated the intimate and sexual activities with Boss," according to the suit.

Ward also sent Boss sexually charged text messages after Ward and Boss had engaged in sexual activity, the suit states.

However, in early May, a friend and colleague of Boss told the plaintiff that he had been having sex with Ward, the suit states. Ward initially denied having a relationship with the friend, but ultimately confessed to ongoing relations with the other man after Boss confronted her with the friend's admission, the suit states.

Ward also acknowledged having sex with another member of Boss' professional circle, according to the suit. As a result, Boss ended his intimate relationship with her and told her they could still be friends, the suit states.

Over the next two weeks, Ward sought to revive the intimacy she had with Boss, but he insisted on a platonic relationship, the suit states. By the end of May, after Boss had repeatedly rejected Ward's efforts to rekindle their romance, Ward's demeanor toward Boss became erratic and she accused him of playing games with her, the suit states.

Boss stopped communicating with her after she gave his phone number in June to a friend of hers, who called the plaintiff, the suit states. Boss did not know Ward's friend, the suit states.

About two months later, Ward tweeted, "Earlier this year, I was sexually assaulted by Geoff Boss -- otherwise known as @stucamusic/@elestumusic," followed by a long statement that began, "Today I am coming forward to share how I was sexually assaulted by Stuca/Elestu/Geoff Boss," the suit states.

"Contrary to the tweet and the statement, Ward consented to all intimate and sexual activity between Boss and Ward and at times expressly solicited intimate and sexual activity," the suit states.

The allegedly defamatory statements have caused Boss shame and embarrassment, as well as lost income after his invitations to perform at multiple concerts and festivals, was rescinded, according to the suit. He also has lost numerous fans, the suit alleges.

