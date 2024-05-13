San Diego designer invited to New York Fashion Week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Temple, a clothing designer born and raised in southeast San Diego, will present his work at New York Fashion Week next February.

“I always dressed different," Temple said. "I think especially within San Diego I always stood out because I enjoyed trying new things.”

As one of the youngest designers in the Fashion Week lineup, Temple, 24, said he is also one of the few from San Diego. But that doesn't deter him from bold choices.

The statement piece of Temple’s collection is 82 feet long and took him three weeks to sew. It will be one of 15 pieces showcased during his NYFW show.

“When I designed this, it was to send a message that I'm doing this ... and I'm not just portraying to be a designer because I feel the internet will feed into it.”

Temple said the inspiration for all this hard work was his mother, who motivated him to pursue his passion. This Mother's Day, he is grateful to do what he loves because she loved him.

“I’ve seen her work tirelessly through thick and thin, regardless of circumstances she made it. My mom, it’s cliche, but she made it happen.”