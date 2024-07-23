San Diego Democrats react to Vice President Harris's presidential bid

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's been about a day since President Biden dropped out of the race, and new Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris entered her campaign headquarters for the first time.

San Diego Democrats told ABC 10News they are behind the former California Senator and Attorney General.

"Hey Kamala, I'm on board again," said Dr. Kathleen Harmon.

Dr. Harmon has been a part of the party for 60 years and has worked to get Harris elected several times.

The hat she's sporting Monday is similar to hats she wore during the last Presidential election.

"I strongly stand behind you," read Harmon.

It's no surprise that she couldn't contain her excitement when she heard the news that Vice President Harris was running for president. She even texted her campaign.

"I'm ready to stand aboard, get on the road, and support you in your bid to become president of the United States of America," she read.

Dr. Harmon hopes to attend the Democratic National Convention but says she'll be there in spirit if she can't.

While she might not be able to pledge her support for the vice president at the convention, Delegate Nicole Crosby plans to do so.

Crosby said she never thought she would say that she worked for a Presidential candidate.

"Between 2008 and 2012, I was an assistant district attorney under Vice President Harris, and she did a tremendous job," said Crosby. "When I was a baby district attorney many years ago, she would come in and check on us, and she made sure that she understood hard work matters."

Crosby said San Diego Democrats quickly backed the vice president because they were confident in her abilities and her ability to win the election.

"We are looking at housing stability; we are looking at medical insurance for everybody. We are looking at reproductive rights. We are looking at drawing back inflation, and when we're looking at those items, we're looking at let's bring the rationale back into the room, and let's carry this forward so that can be continued," she said.

A California delegate tells ABC 10News there will be a call on Monday night to discuss the upcoming DNC and Vice President Harris's candidacy.