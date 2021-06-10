San Diego DA's office warns of rise in fake vaccination cards

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County District Attorney's Office issued a warning Thursday regarding advertisements popping up on social media websites offering fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, the purveyors of which could face criminal prosecution.

The DA's Office said those producing and/or selling phony vaccination cards could face both federal and state criminal charges, as COVID-19 vaccine cards contain official U.S. government seals, making it illegal to duplicate without authorization both under federal and California law.

RELATED: Worker charged with stealing blank COVID-19 vaccination cards

Those who have received the vaccines were also advised against posting pictures of their vaccine cards on social media, as doing so could lead to one's personal information being stolen for fraudulent purposes.

Anyone with information regarding suspicious activity involving fake vaccination record cards are urged to contact the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General at 1-800-HHS-TIPS or www.oig.hhs.gov or the Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.