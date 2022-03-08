San Diego dad flies to Poland to help rescue family

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Arthur Brook has loved reporting global affairs on his YouTube channel since he was just five years old. Now, his passion for current events has become deeply personal.

"Imagine wondering if foreign soldiers are going to show up at your home to take away your parents," said Arthur during one of his recent broadcasts.

Arthur's mom is Ukrainian, and most of her family is still there.

"Now it really strikes home. It's really very emotional to me what's going on because my grandparents are in Kiev with shelling and bombing there, and my cousins and uncle and aunt are in Kharkiv with more fighting there," said Arthur.

The 11-year-old uses his channel to try to explain the Russian invasion through the eyes of a child.

"Imagine if your favorite national heroes were going to be the villains," said Arthur.

Arthur's dad is an international videographer focusing on humanitarian efforts. Wednesday, he'll fly to Poland with the hope of getting his wife's parents out of the war zone.

"When my wife calls them, you can hear the rockets and bombing continually," said Jonathan Brook.

Brook is working with several humanitarian groups, but logistically still trying to figure out how to rescue them from their apartment in Kiev.

"We haven't been able to figure out how to get them out of that area because the roads have been bombed and blocked ," said Brook.

The situation is also dire where his wife's aunt and uncle live in Kharkiv.

"They haven't had electricity or water or heating for the last six days, and it's minus 7 degrees Celsius there, and all the buildings around their's have been bombed," said Brook.

Brook flies to Warsaw on Wednesday and plans to document most of his trip.