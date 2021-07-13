San Diego Cubans show their support for their homeland

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Protests continue in Cuba after one of the largest uprisings in over 3 decades unfolded Sunday afternoon. Thousands across the island took to the streets, demanding freedom from the Cuban regime.

In response Monday, Cuba's President, Miguel Diaz-Canel, said he believed the protests were provoked by anti-regime supporters in the United States as well as circulating social media videos. Monday, he asked in a televised speech, that those supportive of the regime, should confront any protestors on the island.

“The people in Cuba don’t have anything, the military in Cuba has everything. They are fighting with guns," shares Javier Alfonso Coto, "I don’t know how they can have an equal fight of right, if they don’t have nothing. They only thing they have is their voice.”

Javier Alfonso Coto is one of the organizers for a group of San Diego Cubans, who have been showing their support since late Sunday afternoon. Coto fled Cuba 11 years ago, and says seeing the demonstrations in his homeland as well as the ones in cities like Miami, brings multiple feelings, “A lot of emotions," he says, "I am happy because now people are on the streets but the same time, it’s kind of bad because the government is doing a lot of bad things to the people. They are fighting together.”

That fear of his own family and friends being harmed because they are speaking out, is why Monday, he and others continued to gather, this time, at Belmont Park. Passerbys would pause to see Coto and other Cubans wearing their Cuban flags with pride, holding signs that say 'SOS Cuba' or 'Ya Se Acabo' meaning

“we try to do our best from here, posting a lot of videos to facebook and twitter, everything. That is the best help that we can have right now for the cuban people.”

“the real reason is people are tired. They don’t have food, they don’t have medicine they don’t have any help from the government. It’s a communist government, and they say that they are going to help the people but that’s a real lie.”

“people are on the street saying free cuba, we need freedom.”

“they don’t have nothing. They don’t even have food for the people even if you have money, it’s really hard to get food over there. And they always say the guilty is the usa, the usa is the problem. But that is a big lie. We know we lived there, and now we live here, and it’s a big lie from the government. That’s why we try to say to the cuban people, get your information to see that the problem is the government and they need to be free.”

“a lot of emotions, I am happy because now people are on the streets but the same time, it’s kind of bad because the government is doing a lot of bad things to the people. They are fighting together.”

President biden said in a press conference asking that the cuban regime refrains from violence...And that the united states stands with the cuban people...And is ready to continue to provide assistance...