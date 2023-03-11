San Diego couple's murder remains unsolved more than 14 years later

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Carol and Barry Sandberg were the kind of couple people noticed, each with a signature look and avid motorcyclists.

They were married for 30 years before their lives were abruptly and violently cut short.

"I guess in everyone's minds we didn't think it would pass the one-year mark we're coming up on 14 now," said the couple's longtime friend J.D. Dolinger.

Dolinger, along with other friends and family, are still searching for answers in the Sandbergs' killing.

On May 7, 2009 the San Diego police made a gruesome discovery inside their Bay Park home.

"I can say that they were stabbed to death and chances are they were attacked at night when they were in bed," said Investigator Tony Johnson with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

He agreed to speak with ABC 10News outside the Sandberg's former house about the case, which has now been referred to the SDPD's cold case unit.

"I think we have what we need we just need that one person to come in and piece it together for us," said Johnson.

Back then, Johnson says the Sandberg's family and friends hadn't heard from them in several days, prompting calls to law enforcement to do a welfare check.

A bloody knife was found at the scene, along with a long list of other physical evidence.

Barry's motorcycle was stolen, along with a handgun.

But so far, nothing has led to an arrest. Johnson says they're hoping someone, somewhere, knows something.

"We're really dependent on the community to help us out on this one," Johnson said.

In the meantime, they're pursuing other avenues, including more advanced DNA testing.

"I can say that we are pursuing a genealogical investigation at this time, that's all I can say," he added.

For Barry and Carol's loved ones, the renewed effort means everything.

"The family just wants justice and so do all their friends they don't want it to just be swept under the rug," said Dolinger.

The couple's biker friends still wear patches on their jackets in their honor, their lives far from forgotten.

But they say they still can't think of anyone who would have wanted to hurt Barry and Carol and question whether robbery was a motive.

"If it was robbery they had a whole lot more they could've taken and they didn't," said friend Red Baron.

There's now a $51,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the Sandberg case. Investigators and loved ones are holding out hope it might be the thing that finally leads to a break in the case.

"We want it resolved it's that simple," said Dolinger.

If you have any information on the murder of Carol and Barry Sandberg you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or the San Diego police department. You can remain anonymous.