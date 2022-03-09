San Diego couple works to get mother out of Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego couple is preparing to head to Ukraine and get their recently widowed mom out of the country.

"It's just so difficult to find words. I mean one thing we were not prepared for when we went through school was, 'What do we do when there's a war?'" said Viktoria Waite.

Viktoria is originally from Kharkiv. That's where her mom was when the war began.

"Up until the point where the bombs were landing in her neighborhood, she stayed basically at her house. I had to beg her to evacuate because my mom didn't want to," she said.

While her mom is safe right now, they say that could change at any moment.

Viktoria and her husband, Josh, are now working to head to Ukraine and get their loved one to the U.S. until it's safe to return. Viktoria said her mother does not want to be a refugee.

"We're even thinking as soon as this weekend we might travel to Europe and get her at a minimum out of Ukraine," said Josh Waite.

Josh has experience as an EMT and is ready to do what he can to help.

"I have a lot of medical gear on standby that's not being put to use right now. Personally, I want to take everything I own that I can get on a plane to donate while we're there. There's a lot of need for emergency medical supplies as you can imagine in Ukraine. I don't know what I can do when I get over there but I want to take supplies at a minimum," he said.

The couple isn't looking for financial assistance, but they hope the community can help them logistically. They want to be able to legally bring to get their loved one to the U.S.