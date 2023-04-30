San Diego couple share their work at Little Italy Art Walk

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One of the longest-running fine art festivals in Southern California came to Little Italy Sunday. Hundreds of artists had their work on display for people to purchase.

Steven McGovney’s ceramics have a whimsical nature to them. Tammy Camarot’s fiber art is a little more pensive. But the duo mesh together like paint on a canvas.

“We’re pretty much unfit for any other type of labor,” Camarot said.

They met at McGovney’s art studio 32 years ago and have created art together ever since.

“She came in to help me and ended up creating a line together that was phenomenally successful,” McGovney said.

Their booths sat side by side at the Mission Fed Artwalk in Little Italy this weekend. They were two of 250 artists that got to interact with art lovers at the festival.

“People are interested, and that’s very gratifying,” Camarot said.

“It’s great to be able to explain what we do because it’s very involved and very time-consuming,” McGovney said.

The festival had artists from every medium of art, there were paintings, photographs, bronze statues, and glasswork. Each piece is created through a labor of love.

“There’s nothing like it when you can get into a groove of making something new,” McGovney said.

“It’s a passion for me. I can’t imagine not doing it," Camarot said.

The festival will return to Little Italy next Spring.