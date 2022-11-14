San Diego County's burn permit suspension lifted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Cal Fire has lifted its burn permit suspension in San Diego County Monday, effective at 8 a.m. San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Meacham said those possessing current and valid agricultural and residential burn permits can resume burning on permissible burn days from 8 a.m. to noon.

Residents possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits are required to verify it is a permissible day prior to burning, and to record their intention to burn by contacting their local Cal Fire station.

Agricultural burns are required to be inspected by Cal Fire prior to burning, and in addition, inspections may be required for residential burns.

The threat of wildfire has been reduced by cooler temperatures, higher humidity and approaching winter weather, according to Cal Fire. Property owners and residents have been advised to use caution while conducting debris or agricultural burns.

Visit the Cal Fire website at www.fire.ca.gov for more information.