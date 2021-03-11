San Diego County’s average gas price reaches highest mark since Nov. 2019

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the 31st consecutive day and 49th time in 50 days, increasing 1 cent to $3.832, its highest amount since Nov. 29, 2019.

The average price has increased 48.7 cents over the past 50 days, including 1.7 cents on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 8.1 cents more than one week ago, 32.2 cents higher than one month ago and 35.1 cents greater than one year ago.