San Diego County’s average gas price reaches highest mark since Nov. 2019

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, Jeremy Heskett, of Boston, pumps gasoline at a Shell gas station, in Westwood, Mass. U.S. consumer prices increased 0.4% in February, the biggest increase in six months, led by a sharp jump in gasoline prices. The Labor Department said Wednesday, March 10 that the February advance in its consumer price index followed a 0.3% rise in January and was the largest advance since a similar 0.4% increase in August. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Posted at 8:38 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 11:39:03-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the 31st consecutive day and 49th time in 50 days, increasing 1 cent to $3.832, its highest amount since Nov. 29, 2019.

The average price has increased 48.7 cents over the past 50 days, including 1.7 cents on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 8.1 cents more than one week ago, 32.2 cents higher than one month ago and 35.1 cents greater than one year ago.

