San Diego County's 1st 2025 case of Hantavirus found in mouse near Julian

JULIAN (CNS) - The first reported rodent case of potentially lethal hantavirus was found in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park near Julian, it was announced Monday.

A deer mouse collected at the park on Jan. 3 tested positive for the virus. There were a total of 25 positive cases among rodents reported in 2024, up from 17 in 2023.

People rarely come into direct contact with infected animals because wild rodents naturally avoid humans, health officials said. While exposure to hantavirus is rare, people should be careful around wild rodents as there is no cure or vaccine for hantavirus, according to health officials.

Symptoms of hantavirus usually develop between one and eight weeks after exposure and include:



Severe muscle aches;

Chills, fever or fatigue;

Headache or dizziness;

Nausea, vomiting or stomach pain; and

Difficulty breathing.

If signs of wild rodents such as nests or droppings are found in outbuildings, the county advises using "wet cleaning" methods such as bleach and disinfectant and not to sweep or vacuum, which could bring the virus up into the air to be inhaled.

If anyone thinks they may have been exposed to hantavirus, they are urged to seek medical attention immediately.

