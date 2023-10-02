San Diego County Water Authority says water outlook, supply look good for 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The outlook for the upcoming water year in San Diego County is good, in terms of supply, the County Water Authority said, but that doesn’t mean San Diegans should decrease their conservation efforts.

Efren Lopez, a water resources specialist with the County Water Authority, told ABC 10News that water supply for the county looks good for 2024 in comparison to 2023, when the state was dealing with a severe drought.

But then things turned around.

“One of the worst droughts in 1,200 years, and we had record-breaking precipitation across the state and incredible snow-pack levels in the Sierras, said Lopez.

He added, “For now, we're starting with enough supplies in storage and hopefully we get another good year … so Northern California and Sierra can continue to refill.”

According to Lopez, because the San Diego region already had an established water portfolio, the county was able to tap into a number of water resources, from the Colorado River and the snow packs up north, to the Carlsbad Desalination Plant.

Lopez said, “In San Diego, we're in a very different situation because our portfolio is very diversified it comes from different sources. So, if one of our sources is having an issue, we can pull from another source.”

Despite having a water supply heading into the new water year, Lopez said it’s still important for people to conserve water where they can, such as having drought-tolerant landscaping.