San Diego County unveils interactive Affordable Housing Map

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County released a new tool to help people find affordable housing: An interactive website and map providing information on existing developments and those under construction.

The County-Restricted Affordable Housing Map allows people to search by location and learn details about each property, such as income limits and the eligible population served by each property -- such as veterans, older adults, families and individuals, or transitional-age youth who were in foster care, a county statement reads.

Additionally, the website covers specifics about affordable housing developments, such as the size and types of units available, including number of bedrooms per unit.

"We are excited to make this new interactive tool available to county residents looking for housing," said David Estrella, director of the county's Housing and Community Development Services department. "Bringing all county-funded options together under one resource helps our community members navigate this often-stressful search."

San Diego County

Listings on the map include direct links to the websites of each developer or organization that operates the property along with contact information.

People searching for affordable housing should contact each property directly about availability, how to apply and other requirements. Many of the listings include links to waiting lists.

According to the county, since 2017, it has invested $310 million into affordable housing, using excess land, its Innovative Housing Trust Fund and other state, federal and local funding sources administered by the county. Those funds helped open 2,100 units with 3,300 more on the way.

Click here to view the Affordable Housing Map

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.