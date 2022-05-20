San Diego County unemployment rate drops to 3 percent in April

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County's unemployment rate dipped to 3% in April, down from a revised 3.4% in March, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

April's unemployment rate was also considerably less than April 2021's rate of 7.3%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.8% for California and 3.3% for the nation during the same period.

According to the EDD, between March and April, nonfarm employment grew by 7,900 jobs, from 1,499,800 to 1,507,700. Agricultural jobs grew by 400 month-over-month.

Leisure and hospitality registered the most significant month-over- month payroll increase, adding 4,300 jobs. The additions were mainly concentrated in accommodation and food services -- up 3,500 -- followed by arts, entertainment and recreation with 800 added.

Between April 2021 and April 2022, nonfarm employment increased by 88,300 -- around 6.2%. Agricultural employment remained unchanged year-over-year.

Leisure and hospitality led the year-over increase, adding 42,600 jobs. Accommodation and food services saw an upswing of 34,900 jobs, where food services and drinking places employment increased by 27,500 jobs.

Employment advanced by 19,800 in professional and business services. Payrolls increased in administrative and support and waste management and remediation services -- up 11,700 -- and in professional, scientific, and technical services -- up 8,500. Management of companies and enterprises decreased employment levels by 400.

Every sector posted job gains year-over-year with the exceptions of manufacturing and financial activities, which lost 500 and 300, respectively.