San Diego County unemployment rate declines to 4.6% in September

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County's unemployment rate declined slightly in September, down to 4.6% from a revised 5.1% in August, and above the year-ago rate of 4.2%, according to figures released Oct. 18 by the state Employment Development Department.

September's rate compares to 5.3% for California and 3.9% for the nation during the same month.

Between August 2024 and September 2024, total nonfarm employment increased from 1,559,400 to 1,564,100 -- a gain of 4,700 jobs. Agricultural employment lost 400 jobs over the month.

Jobs in the government sector saw the largest month-over gains, adding 7,400 positions. The majority -- 5,800 -- came from local government with many of those in government educational services.

Two other sectors saw gains: Private education and health services with 1,900 jobs gained; and trade, transportation and utilities with gains of 700.

A total of seven sectors posted job losses between August and September, totaling 5,300. The largest losses were seen in leisure and hospitality, with a decline of 4,000 jobs. Other services, information, construction, manufacturing, financial activities, and professional and business services saw a combined loss of 1,300 jobs.

Compared to last year, total nonfarm employment increased by 15,600. Agricultural jobs lost 400 positions between September 2023 and September 2024.

The sector with the most jobs added was private education and health services, which saw gains of 12,700 -- 86% of which was in the health care and social assistance subsector.

Five other sectors saw year-over gains for a combined total of 7,700 jobs added. Government accounted for nearly half of those -- 3,700. The other 4,000 came from construction, trade, transportation and utilities, leisure and hospitality and financial activities.

On the other side, four job sectors posted losses year-over totaling 4,800, including manufacturing losing 3,300. The other 1,500 lost jobs came from information, other services and professional and business services.

