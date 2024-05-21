San Diego County to vote on $19 million migrant aid center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County leaders are expected to make a $19 million decision Tuesday that would impact the future of migrant street releases.

The County Board of Supervisors will vote on whether to use federal funds to establish a new center to assist migrants.

While county leaders discuss the future migrant center, dozens of migrants continue to arrive daily at the Iris Avenue Transit Center in the Otay Mesa area.

Volunteers, like Melissa Shepard, an immigration attorney with the Immigrant Defenders Law Center, are ready to provide immediate assistance, as migrants step off the Border Patrol buses.

Shepard has served as boots on the ground both times street releases have happened, first in the fall before the Migrant Welcome Center opened, and again in February when it closed due to funding shortfalls.

In February, the county allocated $6 million from the American Rescue Plan to support migrant services. According to Shepard, daily arrivals have ranged from 300 to nearly 1,000 people, totaling about 40,000 since February in San Ysidro.

The county is now working to open a new long-term migrant transition day center this summer.

On Tuesday afternoon, the board of supervisors will consider requesting $19 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) general reserve funds, which are intended to last until 2026.

Earlier in May, the county asked for feedback from organizations about how they want to see the center run. Shepard participated in these discussions.

"Since the welcome center closed in February, we've welcomed over 40,000 migrants here at this station alone and have had a lot of success with providing them basic information to move on with their final destinations," she said.

The county said other input included providing multilingual, trauma-informed, and culturally responsive services, as well as a sustainable model that builds upon existing infrastructure to ensure swift transportation for migrants.

Shepard said her organization plans to put in a proposal focusing on onward transportation for migrants.

If the board does move forward, those interested in helping run this center must submit proposals in June.