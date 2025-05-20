San Diego County to heat up through the week before weekend cooldown

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Temperatures will rise this week across the San Diego region, peaking on Wednesday and Thursday with highs between 10 to 15 degrees above normal, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

The quickly building temperatures will bring a moderate heat risk to San Diego County's inland areas.

Coastal areas should expect patchy fog in the mornings and heat ranging from the mid-70s to 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, while the mountains will see minor heat risk levels with similar highs over the week, according to forecasters.

San Diego County's valleys will likely see minor heat risks through Friday, with a moderate risk Wednesday and projected highs between mid-80s and 90s. The deserts will have moderate risks on both Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures topping 100 degrees, the NWS stated.

Patchy low clouds are expected to develop overnight along the coast, lowering to around 500 to 900 feet and reducing visibility until clearing with sunlight on Tuesday.

Forecasters urged people planning outdoor activities on Wednesday and Thursday to "take precautions to avoid heat-related dangers."

A cooling trend is expected to begin Friday, and continue into the Memorial Day weekend, with the most significant drop occurring Saturday, returning temperatures to "a few degrees either side of normal," followed by a few degrees of warming on Sunday.

