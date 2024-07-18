San Diego County Supervisors OK lease deal with city to revive Mira Mesa Epicentre

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Board of Supervisors Wednesday unanimously approved a 45-year lease agreement with the city of San Diego to revive the vacant Epicentre recreational facility in the Mira Mesa neighborhood.

The San Diego City Council approved the lease agreement July 2.

Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer said the county will spend $10.5 million on renovations for the facility. She said the county gathered in-depth public feedback on what is needed for investment in Mira Mesa, an "area of our city that is too often neglected and overlooked."

"This is a truly historic project and partnership between the city and county, and will revitalize the Mira Mesa Epicentre into a facility that will be youth-focused," as well a neighborhood center, Lawson-Remer said.

According to a statement from Lawson-Remer's office, the Epicentre will be reopened as a youth recreation center that will be home to various types of programs, including career counseling, cooking, events, gardening, intergenerational activities, meetings, mentorship, performing and visual arts, recreational classes and tutoring.

The Epicentre interior will feature game tables and consoles; fitness equipment; workstations; and a demonstration kitchen, homework area, lounge area, music room, multipurpose space and stage.

Its outdoor area will include a central gathering, garden and open turf areas; and outdoor sport courts. The city government will lease the property to the county for $1 a year.

The county will begin renovating the property this fall, with an opening scheduled in late 2025 or early 2026.

Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe, a former San Diego City Council member, said she is "just happy to be part of the tail end" of support for the project. She added it was good to see Mira Mesa residents at the Wednesday meeting.

City Councilman Kent Lee said in a statement the partnership "will deliver on a decades-long community dream."

He thanked the Board Supervisors, along with those "who have lent their voices in support of this project, from local community groups to students at Mira Mesa High School."

"I've heard from so many residents asking when this property will be brought back to life, and this lease agreement is one of the final steps needed to re-activate this building for the benefit of the community," Lee said.

During public comment, supporters -- some of whom wore t-shirts that read "We Love Mira Mesa" -- thanked the county lawmakers and staff members for their efforts on moving the Epicentre project forward.

Mitz Lee, executive director of the Mira Mesa Senior Center, said the Epicentre should be a place for all ages and reflect a rich cultural heritage.

"As parents, we owe it to our children and future generations to ensure that the Epicentre is safe and protected," she added.

A high school graduate who called in said he remembered not having a place to go after school. He said the Epicentre "can be the answer for us," and young people who will shape Mira Mesa.

Resident Gloria Rickard said continued due diligence is essential to ensuring the facility's long-term success.

"No one in this room would buy a car without checking it out," Rickard said. "It's our neighborhood, and we are more than willing to invest our time and energy in our community."

Once a popular youth venue located at 8450 Mira Mesa Blvd., the Epicentre closed in 2016 after the city of San Diego terminated its lease.

In 2021, the county Board of Supervisors approved taking over the facility, along with several million dollars to redevelop it.

The county will also provide on-site activities and programming, including performing arts and music, special events, drop-in activities for youth and homework assistance, according to city officials.

The 8,086-square-foot, one-story structure was built in 1975 to serve as the Mira Mesa Library.

When the library was relocated, the nonprofit group Harmonium leased the property from 1998 to 2016 for use as a teen center.

After that lease was terminated, the city sought out another operator for the property in 2017, but did not receive any offers.

Lawson-Remer conducted the meeting on Wednesday, as Chairwoman Nora Vargas was absent.

