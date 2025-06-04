San Diego County Supervisors get public feedback on proposed budget

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Funding for a senior citizen transportation program, the arts and housing for vulnerable residents were the main requests made during a public budget hearing at Tuesday's county Board of Supervisors meeting.

Several dozen residents voiced their opinions on the $8.62 billion recommended budget for 2025-26, which is a 1% increase over the current year's adopted budget even as the county faces funding issues.

The proposed budget, $85.8 million more than 2024-25, comes as the county faces uncertainty driven by the economy and actions out of Washington, D.C. Despite rising costs, the budget is balanced and is "designed to protect core services for residents in the region and continues investments in issues important to San Diegans," according to a county statement.

As it stands, the budget would cut 190 positions -- a little less than 1% of the county's employees. Not all of those positions are filled.

Some highlights include an investment of more than $100 million for behavioral health services, funding for more than 1 million San Diegans who rely on programs such as CalWORKs, Medi-Cal and CalFresh, and an increase for inmate care and jail diversion programs.

An official with Jewish Family Service of San Diego urged the county Tuesday to continue a free transportation program for older residents. Kaley Levitt said starting in October, the number of riders would be cut in half, with the program shutting down by next March.

"No one should have to choose between groceries and a ride to the doctor," said Levitt, who handles government affairs for JFS.

A 75-year-old Oceanside man told supervisors that the ride program has truly changed his life, allowing him to go grocery shopping and show up for medical appointments.

"I'm healthier, less isolated and more independent," said the man, who asked the board to allocate $450,000 for the program. "I can make plans again and feel released. There are many seniors like me."

Several speakers, including representatives of the LGBTQ community, said the county needs to fully fund enhanced housing services as one way to help those at risk of ending up on the streets.

"Now is not the time to cut funds for these vulnerable communities," an Escondido resident said. Simone Guzman, a transgender North County resident, asked the board to include $3 million for adult housing services.

"For me this is really personal," said Guzman, adding he was living on the streets while attending school and working multiple jobs, and also trying "to find a safe place to call home," he said.

Several members of the Legal Aid Society of San Diego urged the county not to reduce funding for a Tenant Legal Services program, which is projected to be cut by 50%. The program provides free legal services, case management and emergency rental assistance to low-income residents who are at risk of eviction.

Attorney Jennifer Monterroso said the program helped one woman to leave an abusive situation while finding a place to live for her and her children.

Several advocates encouraged the county to fully fund its Arts & Culture Commission.

"We need public funding for public good," said Rebecca Goodman of the La Jolla Playhouse, adding that art programs can help improve mental health for veterans, as one example.

One District 3 resident called for fully funding the county's Immigrant Rights Legal Defense Program. She said she and other San Diegans -- even some who support tougher laws for undocumented people -- are horrified by how immigrants are being treated under federal policy.

"All people in our country deserve due process, regardless of who they are or where they were born," she added.

Ray Whitmer, an official with the Teamsters Union Local 911, said his group was concerned with a proposed employee pay cut. Flanked by Teamster members, Whitmer said employees keep county services going, from roads to jail facility maintenance.

"The services don't get any more core than the services these employees provide," Whitmer said. "We're here today to urge you to put more money in their wages" he said.

The hearing also included budget updates from several department leaders, who also touted achievements in behavioral health, public safety, infrastructure and land use.

In an opening statement, Chief Administrative Officer Ebony Shelton said the new budget reflects "our deep commitment to support the residents of our region," and efficiency strategies to "create stability in uncertain circumstances."

Around half of the county's funds come from the state and federal government for specific purposes. The rest comes from property taxes and fees for services, among other sources.

Other highlights in the proposed budget include:

-- a $13.1 million increase to provide housing, including short-term rental assistance, for people with serious behavioral health conditions;

-- a $26.2 million increase for substance use outpatient services;

-- a $14.6 million increase for two new Crisis Stabilization Units in El Cajon and Chula Vista;

-- $3.5 million to enhance fire and emergency medical services in Dulzura, Pauma Valley and East Otay Mesa areas;

-- $14.3 million toward the purchase of a helicopter for expanded firefighting and search and rescue missions;

-- $48.3 million for road safety including traffic signals, curb ramps, pedestrian crossings, guardrails and new sidewalks and bike lanes;

-- $29 million to improve San Diego County Sheriff's Office jails, including upgrades to fire alarm systems and security equipment;

-- $843.5 million to help more than a million people get access to CalFresh, Medi-Cal, CalWORKs and other public assistance; and

-- $267.3 million to "prevent epidemics and the spread of disease and ensure access for all" through public health centers, home visiting programs and pharmaceutical services.

Budget deliberations and adoption are scheduled for June 24. The adopted budget takes effect July 1.

