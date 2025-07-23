San Diego County Supervisors approve notification plan for potential benefit cuts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has voted

4-1 in favor of a creating a plan that will let residents know if their

benefits are at risk due to recent federal budget cuts.

The plan, according to a statement from Chair Terra Lawson-Remer's

office after the Tuesday vote, ``will use texts, calls, emails and local

outreach partners to ensure impacted families are informed, connected to help

and are better prepared when federal benefit disruptions hit.''

During the Tuesday meeting, Lawson-Remer said the county has ``a

massive, massive crisis'' on its hands, and needs to figure out to how to help

hundreds of thousands of San Diegans who may lose healthcare or food

assistance.

Lawson-Remer said the notification system expands on earlier board

actions, including a joint request with Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe for

staff to begin operational and budget planning in response to the so-called

``One Big Beautiful Bill Act'' (H.R. 1).

Earlier this month, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of

Representatives and Senate passed H.R. 1 on a mostly party-line vote.

President Trump then signed the budget into law on July 4.

During a Board of Supervisors meeting in late June, the notification

system proposal failed on a 2-2 vote ``in part because it was prior to the

official passage of H.R. 1,'' a spokesman for Lawson-Remer said, adding the

board ``will subsequently have to approve that notification plan later this

year.''

In a related action, supervisors on June 24 voted 3-1 in favor of an

amended proposal directing county staff to prepare for anticipated cost shifts

in the federal budget.

Lawson-Remer, Montgomery Steppe and Joel Anderson voted yes, while

Desmond voted no.

Based on a suggestion from Anderson, that proposal included the county

sending letters to its Congressional delegation and state elected officials

on how possible cuts would impact residents.

According to a county staff analysis on Tuesday, H.R. 1 would:

-- cut over $200 million annually from food assistance, impacting more

than 400,000 San Diegans, including 130,000 children and nearly 100,000

seniors;

-- force the county to hire up to 727 additional full-time employees,

costing of $63 million per year, to maintain current processing times under new

Medi-Cal application requirements;

-- require up to 426 additional full-time county employees, at also

$28 million a year, to manage increased CalFresh requirements and avoid

processing backlogs;

-- impose new work requirements on over 327,000 Medi-Cal recipients,

including removing exemptions for veterans and homeless individuals,

threatening access to care;

-- reduces retroactive Medicaid and CHIP coverage to one month,

``increasing medical debt for families and raising county costs'' for new Medi-

Cal recipients;

-- increase the number of uninsured San Diegans, which would raise non-

compensated care costs for local hospitals and safety-net providers;

-- lead to more frequent emergency room visits and psychiatric

hospitalizations, due to less preventative care;

-- result in healthcare industry job losses, due to reduced federal

funding and higher administrative costs and also increase employment across

other sectors; and

-- increase the risk of homelessness, via cuts in healthcare, food and

income support.

Lawson-Remer added the notification system will build on a broader

``federal fallout readiness plan'' that includes staffing up Medi-Cal and

CalFresh processing, reforming an ``outdated'' reserves policy, housing

stability and behavioral health investment, and finding more money to protect

basic services.

Chief Administrative Officer Ebony Shelton will report back later this

year with an implementation timeline, ``ensuring notifications are ready to

launch as soon as new federal cuts and regulations are finalized,'' Lawson-

Remer said.

Calling the notification unnecessary, Desmond was the lone no vote.

``We need to safeguard programs like (CalFresh) for future

generations,'' he said. ``And I want people who really need it to get it.''

Desmond noted that with federal government being $36 trillion in debt,

and California facing a $10 billion to $20 billion revenue gap, ``cuts need

to be made.''

He added that there are 26,000 able-bodied adults, without dependents,

in San Diego County who receive CalFresh benefits.

``This isn't about taking food out of people's mouths who actually

need it,'' Demond said.

Supervisor Paloma Aguirre thanked Lawson-Remer and Montgomery Steppe

for bringing the initiatives, as ``it will be bring a lot of necessary hope to

residents that are facing these callous cuts.''

Aguirre said she spent the last six months talking to families

receiving benefits who are struggling, and are ``terrified that they will lose

their in-home care services. ''