San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond urges waiving of restaurant permit fees

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- County Supervisor Jim Desmond said he plans to ask the San Diego County Board of Supervisors to support his efforts to waive permit fees for all restaurants, which he said is essential in keeping businesses open.

During a Thursday news conference in front of the Phil’s BBQ restaurant in Rancho Bernardo, Desmond brought together business owners from all over the county. Each laid out their struggles while navigating through the coronavirus pandemic.

Phil’s BBQ owner Phil Pace said, “This opening and closing was extremely hard for all of us. We had to make tough decisions. The bills didn’t stop, electricity bill, insurance bills, they don’t stop.”

To help with those issues, Desmond said he will ask the county to waive the permit fees for restaurants for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Desmond told the media that waiving would save businesses about $1,000 to $2,000 each year.

Because the county is in California’s orange tier for reopenings, restaurants can serve their customers indoors at 50% capacity along with their outdoor seating.

On June 15, when the tier restrictions are scheduled to be removed, some business owners say that won’t necessarily mean business will pick up.

Tariq Wasimi, the owner of Flamin Pho & Sushi Bar, said, “I’ve had to come into work with a smile on my face not sure if we were going to be here next year.”

Desmond’s proposal will be heard Wednesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting.